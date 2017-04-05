Islamabad-Nilor police on Tuesday conducted search operation in its respective jurisdiction and nabbed three persons besides recovery of huge cache of weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of Minister for Interior, Ch Nisar Ali Khan, officials of Islamabad police, Pak Rangers and other security agencies conducted search operation in various areas of Nilor including Tamair, Jasoot, Mawa village and its adjacent areas.

They checked 350 houses, searched 480 persons on the spot and nabbed two suspects. A huge cache of weapons including five SMGs guns, seven guns of 12-bore, three pistols of 30-bore, one 8MM rifle, one 9MM pistol along with 381 rounds were also recovered.

Furthermore, Islamabad police have arrested 11 outlaws including seven drug pushers and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession. Bhara Kau police nabbed Abdul Hameed and recovered 450-gram heroin from him. Aabpara police arrested Munawar and Stephen for having 25-gram and 115-gram heroin respectively.

Golra police nabbed Ghazi and Ghayur Khan for having a total of 450-gram hashish. Sabzi Mandi police arrested Sakhi Shah for having 415-gram heroin. Tarnol police nabbed Raja Khalid Mehmud for having six cans of beer while Sabzi Mandi police arrested Fayaz for possessing a 30-bore pistol. Bani Gala police nabbed Sharaf Hussain and recovered a 30-bore pistol from him.

Industrial Area police nabbed Muhammad Khalil for decanting gas in cylinders illegally. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.