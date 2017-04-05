Dr samavia rehman-

Occupational skin diseases are one of the most known problems towards which government and health sector pay a lot of attention to reduce risk factors.

However, working in an environment where people are suffering from occupational skin diseases and are unable to recognise them made me think of a reason behind negligence and to investigate where the problem lies. Is it individual, workplace, government, ignorance or there is no existence of occupational skin disease at all. Occupational diseases are among (80 per cent) the highest reported conditions in the world.

While talking to many health professionals in Pakistan, I concluded that occupational skin disorders are among the top unrecognized diseases attracting no attention!

Let’s talk about people who are at risk: doctors, dentist, nurses, laboratory technicians, saloon workers, painters, mechanics, cleaners, florists, gardeners, farmers, textile workers, construction workers, caters, miners, etc. Youth and people who work in wet environment are more at risk than older people and those who work in dry environment.

So, the next question is what the most common occupational skin diseases are?

Irritant contact dermatitis (80 per cent)

Irritant contact dermatitis occurs at the site where chemicals or physical agents come directly in contact with skin. Sometimes just a single episode of dermatitis occurs and sometimes multiple. Due to constant exposure, relapsing episodes occurs and can cause severe disease. The severity of illness is directly related to the amount of exposure to the agent.

Allergic contact dermatitis (10 per cent)

In allergic contact dermatitis, skin problem may not occur at the primary site of allergen contact, but it can occur elsewhere on the body. The patient cannot recognize the causing factor because allergens have been previously for years tolerated without causing dermatitis. Allergic contact dermatitis needs proper investigations as it is lethal and causes severe allergic reaction.

Occupational acne it mostly occurs in mechanics, vehicles and maintenance workers. Oils and greases cause blackheads pustules. They occur mostly with the contact site of skin.

Skin cancers primarily occur on exposed sun site and outdoor workers but are common in skin type of people. It is very rare in Pakistan.

Bacterial, viral, parasites are the most common in the dirty working environment.

Outdoor workers, soldiers, police officers, reporters are more at risk of premature aging of the skin.

Continuous exposure of skin to the sun and its avoidance damages skin.

First of all, one has to identify workplace hazards, eliminate or minimize hazards. Proper ventilation can help. Personal protective equipment such as gloves, aprons, face-mask, etc. plays an important role in prevention.

Avoid injuries as organisms can penetrate through them and cause infection. Apply moisturizers frequently. Atopic patients should carefully select profession/ career. Let me tell you why it is important to choose a career with care. In a saloon, I met a 23-year-old apprentice and she told me that she is unable to work sometimes because of her hands. They get dry, and in winters, the condition gets worse. While taking her full history, I came to know that she suffered childhood Eczema. Few months after starting work in saloon she noticed a change in her hands.

In such cases where people don’t know about the causes or history should be extremely careful about selecting their occupation.

The government should revise and update their health related law.

Frequent visits of health experts to the places where people are at risk.

There is a need to educate people on a national level.

Establishment of an occupational skin disease department is complicated as cases go unregistered in Pakistan. Prevention and recognition of occupational skin disorder need a comprehensive approach. Lastly, there should be a synchronized team of physicians, hygienist, safety experts and dermatologist.