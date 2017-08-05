Islamabad-Anti-encroachment drive is in full swing in the city as the Enforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has conducted 125 anti-encroachment operations against illegal constructions and encroachments all over the city in the month of July 2017 and also received Rs98,700 on the account of imposition of fine.

According to CDA officials, the authorities are determined to restore natural beauty of the city and that the drive will continue till complete elimination of encroachments from the city.

Mayor Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz chaired a meeting at CDA Headquarters, which reviewed the progress of Enforcement Directorate for the month of July, 2017.

While expressing satisfaction over the results, the Mayor directed Director Enforcement to further accelerate the drive.

He further emphasized on coordinated and collaborated efforts for complete eradication of encroachments from the city.

On this occasion, Director Enforcement informed the meeting that anti-encroachment operations are being conducted all over the city without any discrimination.

He said that momentum of the drive has been increased. During the month of July, the directorate conducted 125 operations, confiscated 2462 items and collected fine amounting to Rs98,700.

During the operations, 12 rooms, seven boundary walls, two shops, twelve Khokhas/tea stall / chapper hotel, thirty building material/scrap depots, seventeen barber set ups, sixty nine juggies, fifty nice additional encroachments and fourteen fruit and vegetable stalls were demolished. During these operations, 2462 items were also confiscated.

The meeting was told that during the month of July, a major operation was conducted against the encroachments established on the green belts, service road and median strips of IJP Road.

Furthermore, Directorate of Municipal Administration of MCI registered 2724 births and deaths collectively during the month of May, June and July, 2017.