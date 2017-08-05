Rawalpindi-A court of law on Friday has sent six accused including Director General Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) on three-day physical remand for embezzling money in the procurement of Astroturf.

Additional and Sessions Judge Gulzar Ahmed Khan has given the six accused in physical custody of ACE Rawalpindi Region over corruption charges and ordered the investigators to re-produce the accused again on August 7 for further proceeding.

The accused were identified as DG PHA Malik Abid, Director Aziz Ullah Khan, Deputy Director Saqib Elahi, Assistant Director Khalid Saeed Butt, Sub Engineer Shakeel and Khawar Saeed, the contractor.

Earlier, ACE RR has arrested the six accused after filing a case against them on charges of corruption of Rs20 million in procurement of Astroturf laid in football grounds in Shehbaz Sharif Park and Government Post Graduate College for Boys, 6th Road.

Meanwhile, Punjab government had suspended the DG, Director and two deputy directors of PHA on corruption charges and referred the matter to ACE Rawalpindi Region for legal action.

According to details, a team of ACE produced the DG PHA and others before ASJ Gulzar Ahmed Khan and sought 10-day physical remand to investigate them in corruption case.

However, the judge rejected the plea of investigators and awarded only 3-day physical remand of the accused. A senior officer of ACE while talking to The Nation confirmed the development.

He said it has been proved during investigation that the DG along with others pocketed Rs20 million in the procurement of Astroturf for footballs grounds that was laid in Shehbaz Sharif Park and a boys’ college on 6th Road. He said further investigation was underway.

On the other hand, a technical team of ACE Rawalpindi Region visited the park and college and inspected the Astroturf that was laid by the contractor on orders of DG PHA.