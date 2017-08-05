Rawalpindi-City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi has ordered the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gujar Khan Circle to hold inquiry against the police officers who along with a gang of criminals are allegedly involved in blackmailing young girls on mobile phones in area Jatli, Mandra and suburbs. CPO also ordered ASP to submit his detailed report with his office within 10 days besides filing criminal cases against the accused.

According to details, some locals of Jatli appeared before CPO in an open court and lodged complaint that a man namely Shakir, hails from Nata village, is operating a gang which trap innocent girls on mobile phone and record their conversation.

They said a large number of policemen including SI Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal, posted at Police Station Mandra, are allegedly involved in the heinous crime with Shakir.

They said Shakir blackmailed a married girl Farhana Kausar on mobile phone and later leaked the telephonic conversation with her husband.

They said the husband of Farhana divorced her. They said Shakir did same with second sister of Farhana on which Faiz ul Hassan, the brother of girls, thrashed him.

A case was also registered with PS Jatli but police have allegedly given clean chit to Shakir. The applicants also presented the telephonic conversations between SI, Shakir and other girls to CPO as evidences.

Taking action, CPO asked ASP to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to justice. “I will not spare the SI and other cops and will dismiss them from service,” he said while talking to The Nation.

He said the prime duty of police officer is to protect life and property of the public. He said there is no place for black sheep and blackmailers in police department.

CPO also ordered SHO PS Jatli to produce the record of pending applications against Shakir and other gang members.