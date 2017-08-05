Islamabad-Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Friday announced Higher Secondary School Certificate Part-I (HSSC-I) results with the overall passing percentage of 59.23.

The examination was held in the month of April this year. The number of regular candidates appeared in examination was 58,339 out of which 35,543 students remained successful with the percentage of 60.92.

On the other hand, 2604 ex/private students appeared in examination and 555 passed with total percentage of 21.31.

The girls completely dominated all the groups including humanities, pre-medical, pre-engineering, general science, and commerce technical in passing the exam.

In humanities 52.23 per cent, pre medical 75.74 per cent, pre-engineering 67.63 per cent, general science 46.08 per cent, and commerce group 46 per cent and in Technical group 51.10 per cent regular students were declared pass.

In the ex/private students category also girls passing ratio remained above from boys.

As per statement issued by FBISE, this year 19 Unfair Means (UFM) Cases were reported. A judicious procedure was adopted to decide the cases and personal hearing was allowed to all the concerned. These cases have been decided and the Notification on the decisions taken in the cases is placed at the end of the gazette.

Dr Ikram Ali Malik, Chairman FBISE, honoured the event with his participation as chief guest. The Controller of Examinations (Secrecy) briefed the salient features of the exams. The officials said that Result is being made available on the FBISE website on the website.

Result status has already been conveyed through SMS to all the candidates who have provided their cell phone number in their admission forms. The result is also available on SMS unified code 5050. The candidates will be required to send SMS in the following format to obtain their result.

The result cards of the candidates are being dispatched, following the declaration of result. If result card is not delivered to any ex/private candidates by 16-08-17 he/she may contact to the HSSC Secrecy for issuance of result card which will be issued free of cost up to one month after declaration of result.

In order to facilitate the candidates the Federal Board has extended the facility of submitting online applications for issuance of migration certificate (NOC), rechecking of papers, verification of result card/certificate, duplicate result card and correction in roll number slips.