Islamabad-Member of National Assembly and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Isphanyar Bhandara on Friday said that government would stay committed to maintain national unity and stability, promoting economic and social development. He said, “I would like to admire the Chinese attitude towards Pakistan in current situation.”

CPEC is the game-changer project that would not only facilitate Pakistan and China, but all other countries in the region as well, he highlighted.

Leader said there are some external threats to this mega billion rupee-project, but there are also some internal elements, which are working on foreign agenda to sabotage this project.

These elements would remain fail in their mission as Pakistan and China are committed for the security of this project, he mentioned.