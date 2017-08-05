Anti-polio drive to start from August 7 in Pindi

Rawalpindi: A four-day anti-polio campaign will commence on 7th August in Rawalpindi Division, in which children below five years will be administered polio drops.

The four days anti-polio campaign will began on 7th August in Rawalpindi Division, where around 51,1706 children will be administered polio drops, while all the relevant arrangements have been completed.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Talat Mahmood Gondal chaired a meeting and reviewed all the arrangements taken to make the anti-polio campaign successful. All the relevant officers also attended the meeting.–Online

Pakistan Post to issue stamp on I-Day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Post will issue special postage stamp on 70th Independence Day on August 14. An official of Pakistan Post told APP that in this regard a special postage stamp draft was processed for approval. Pakistan Post has issued more than 600 sets and singles totalling more than 1300 stamps on various occasions so far.–APP

LED streetlights to be installed in Chakala, Cantt areas

Rawalpindi: A decision has been taken to install state-of-art LED streetlights worth around Rs15 million in different areas of Chakala and cantonment areas of Rawalpindi.

According to media reports, these lights will be installed on School Road, Scheme 3, street 1 Chakala Scheme 3, Scheme 1, Tulsa Road in different areas of Chakala and cantonment areas of Rawalpindi.

Over Rs10 million have been allocated for the LED lights installation, refurbishment and beautification of Chakala and cantonment areas of Rawalpindi.

Several areas of Rawalpindi including Harley Street, Gulshan-shafi, Dhari Hassanabad and adjoining areas area have been ignored for the installation of LED street lights.

The resident of Harley Street, Gulshan-shafi, Dhari Hassanabad and adjoining areas area have expressed concern over the issue and appealed to the relevant authorities to place focus on these areas, which have been ignored for the last several areas by the MNAs, MPAS and other elected public representatives.–Online

Girl allegedly abducted

in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: A girl has allegedly been abducted within the Waris Khan Police jurisdiction.

Yasmeen, a resident of Waris Khan, lodged a complaint with the local police that kidnappers have abducted her 16-year-old daughter from the local market. Police have registered a case and started investigation.–Online

Motorcycle ambulance service to be launched in Pindi

Rawalpindi: (Online): Decision has been taken to launch Motorcycle Ambulance Service (MAS) in Punjab particularly in Rawalpindi.

According to media reports, this decision has been taken to provide immediate medical aid to patients forthwith as the ambulances carrying serious patients don’t reach the hospitals timely due to traffic jams on roads and this way patients suffer heavily due to this problem and some time they breath their last on the way to hospitals due to deadly traffic mess.

On the other hand, owners of private ambulance service are putting up resistance in registration process therefore registration could not be completed till yet.

In the first phase, 900 motorcycle ambulances would be introduced in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.–Online