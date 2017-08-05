Islamabad-The Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that police martyrs and their families were their heroes.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with Youm-e-Shuhada Police at Melody, the minister vowed to take steps for the welfare of the families of the martyrs.

He said reforms will be introduced in Islamabad police after setting up model police stations in the capital.

He said development and peace are interlinked and vowed to finish operation Rad-ul-Fasad with lots of success.

Ahsan Iqbal told the gathering that policies are the same though prime minister was changed and added that the government will ensure continuation of the policies introduced by the former prime minister. “The policies of Nawaz Sharif will continue,” he made it clear. He assured the gathering that the police will work hard to control crime and follow merit. He promised that new policies will be introduced in the police so that poor’s rights could be protected. He observed that security related policies of Nawaz’ government remained successful during the last four years.

Later, talking to journalists, the Interior Minister said he held the position on a very special day for Islamabad police. He paid tributes to the martyrs and their families as well. Iqbal vowed to complete model police stations project well in time to maintain peace in the city. “The country will progress only if there is peace,” he maintained.

Islamabad police also commemorated police martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and for better as well as peaceful future of the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Wajahat Lateef said that it is pride for him to attend this ceremony, especially held to salute those police officials who embraced martyrdom to secure future of the next generations and did not bow before the enemies of the country.

He said policing is a difficult task and policemen have to face several challenges in maintaining law and order.

He said like their compatriots elsewhere in the country, the police in the national capital have added a golden chapter in their history, written with blood of their martyrs.

The courageous role played by the police in the capital has won hearts of people as the brave custodians of law and order prevented many mishaps.

He said that it is now responsibility of Islamabad police to take care and look after the families of martyred personnel.

He along with police officials of Islamabad police also met with the families of martyred personnel and said that they were very lucky whose dears ones embraced martyrdom to secure their country.

He hoped that Islamabad police would also ensure every relief measures for the families of its martyred cops.

Furthermore, a seven year old girl abducted from Bahria Town Islamabad around a week ago has been returned to her parents after payment of Rs1.5 million as ransom, said the sources in Islamabad police said on Friday.

Zarnash Naveed was abducted from outside her house in Bahria Town on July 28 by men on motorcycles. Lohi Bher police had registered a case in this regard.

The police said the family had paid ransom for recovery of the girl. Meanwhile, one Arshad Chaudhary allegedly committed suicide in sector I-9 of the city. He was working as Assistant Private Secretary at the National Assembly Secretariat here.