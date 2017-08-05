Islamabad-Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Friday vowed to provide support in enhancing cooperation with the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons (RCPS) in a meeting held with the delegation, an official said.

A delegation of International Associate Director of Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, Dr Asif Naqvi along with Prof Dr Muhammad Umar Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical College visited PMDC yesterday on 4th August 2017.

The President PMDC Prof Dr Shabir Lehri and Dr Muhammad Haroon member Council welcomed the delegation. After a formal introduction, the delegation appreciated the efforts being done by the council to uplift the working of PMDC and their facilitation and cooperation in all aspects.

President PMDC ensured the delegation that PMDC would provide full support in enhancing the cooperation with the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons.

The delegation ensured to facilitate in organising faculty exchange programs. He added that the faculty exchange programs would provide participants with the opportunity to teach or conduct research in Glasgow.

He added that faculty members would benefit from exposure to a culturally varied and diverse faculty make-up, with an opportunity to exchange ideas and observe a variety of styles.

The faculty exchange program is one way to take advantage of the benefits of diverse faculty.

The President PMDC apprised the delegate that in order to facilitate the process, foreign universities and Pakistani institutions can develop plans for a faculty exchange programs.

The benefit will be immediate, and students will have the opportunity to learn concepts and ideas presented in an entirely new and different manner.

The faculty exchange programs will offer unique opportunity for interaction between foreign universities and our institutions.

They will create a greater bond among the concerned institutions and will be a powerful recruitment and retention tool.