Rawalpindi-A ceremony was organised on Friday at Police Line Number 1, to pay tribute to police martyrs, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. During the ceremony, rich tributes were paid to the martyrs of police on Police Martyrs Day.

On the occasion, District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Sohail Nasir was the chief guest while Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations, SP Headquarters Amir Abullah Khan Niazi, Divisional SPs Syed Ali, Behram Khan and Iftikahr Ul Haq, MPAs, Zaib un Nisa and Lubna Hameed, President Rawalpindi Bar, martyrs’ families, representatives of trade unions, police officers and constables were present on the occasion.

A police contingent presented salute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the society. DSJ Suhail Nasir said the martyrs are alive and would be remembered forever. Police officials have remained at the forefront in the war against terrorism and rendered numerous sacrifices, he added. He said police officers and cops rendered their lives to protect the lives and properties of people.

RPO Wisal Fakhar, while speaking on the occasion, said the nation is observing Youm-e-Shahuda-e-Police day and it is a big day for the cops. The martyrs sacrificed their lives for the nation and to protect its freedom. He presented salute to the parents of the martyrs.

He said his doors are open for martyrs’ families and in case of any problem they can contact him. CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi said the nation cannot forget the supreme sacrifices rendered by the martyrs and we are standing with the families of the martyrs.

He said police along with Army fought against terrorists and rendered sacrifices to protect the future of the nation.