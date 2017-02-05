Islamabad-Most infants “spit up” milk as part of their daily activities. The action of spitting up milk is known as reflux or gastroesophageal reflux. Reflux is perfectly normal, common in infants, and is rarely serious.

Gastroesophageal reflux (GER) happens when the contents of the stomach wash back into the baby’s food pipe. It is defined as reflux without trouble, and usually resolves itself.

There is a muscle at the lower end of the food pipe called the lower oesophageal sphincter. This muscle relaxes to let food into the stomach and contracts to stop food and acid passing back up into the food pipe.

If the muscle does not entirely close, liquid flows back into the food pipe from the stomach. This sequence occurs in all people, but it happens more frequently in infants under the age of 1 year.

GER sometimes goes unnoticed, as the liquid remains in the lower food pipe, or the liquid is regurgitated and vomited.

Reflux, or regurgitation, is common in infants and peaks between 3-4 months of age. Some infants regurgitate at least once a day, while some regurgitate with most feeds.

Regurgitation rates decline as the muscle that controls the flow of food matures, usually by the time an infant is 18 months old.

Although more common in adults, GER can develop into gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). This condition may cause more troublesome symptoms and complications. Symptoms include slow weight gain, irritability, unexplained crying, and sleep disturbances. GERD requires treatment to avoid tissue damage to the lining of the food pipe.

Infants are unable to say where something hurts, but they may show signs of distress, excessive crying episodes, sleep disturbances, and decreased appetite.

If an infant presents symptoms of GERD, it is important to get advice from a doctor or paediatrician as other, more severe, conditions share some of the symptoms of reflux in infants.

Diagnostic tests are not typically used for diagnosing GER or GERD. Diagnostic tests have not been found to be any more reliable than a doctor asking questions and carrying out a physical examination.

If the baby is growing as expected, appears healthy, and seems content, no further testing is required.

Doctors tend to use diagnostic testing if symptoms do not improve, no weight gain is observed, and lung problems are present

Methods of testing might include ultrasound, blood and urine tests, oesophageal pH and impedance monitoring, X-rays, and upper endoscopy and biopsy.

Medications are not recommended for children with uncomplicated reflux. Reflux medications can have complications, such as preventing absorption of iron and calcium in infants and increasing the likelihood of developing particular respiratory and intestinal infections.

If feeding and positional changes do not improve GERD, and the infant still has problems with feeding, sleeping, and growth, a doctor may recommend medications to decrease the amount of acid in the infant’s stomach.

Medications that might be prescribed include H2 blockers and proton pump inhibitors (PPIs). These medications ease symptoms of GERD by lowering acid production in the stomach and can help heal the lining of the food pipe. H2 blockers are usually used for short-term or on-demand relief and PPIs are often used for long-term GERD treatment.

The discovery, performed in mice, is the first step toward engineering new human thyroid cells in order to better study and treat thyroid diseases.

The thyroid is a gland in the middle of the lower neck. Although only small, it produces hormones that reach every cell, organ, and tissue to help control metabolism - the rate at which the body makes energy from nutrients and oxygen.

Thyroid diseases are common conditions in which the gland is either overactive and produces too much hormone (hyperthyroidism), or underactive and produces too little (hypothyroidism).

It is thought that around 20 million people in the United States are living with some form of thyroid disease, the causes of which are largely unknown.

Most thyroid disorders are chronic or life-long conditions that can be managed with medical attention. However, approximately 60 per cent of cases are undiagnosed.

Undiagnosed thyroid diseases can lead to serious conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, infertility, and osteoporosis.

In their study, the researchers found a way to coax genetically modified embryonic stem cells from mice to develop into thyroid cells.

They discovered that there is a “window of opportunity” for doing this efficiently that occurs during cell development.

As they guided the laboratory-cultured embryonic stem cells through various stages of development, the researchers switched a gene called Nkx2-1 on and off for short periods.

They discovered a small timeframe during which the Nkx2-1 gene is switched on that converts the majority of the stem cells into thyroid cells.