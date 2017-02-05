Islamabad-Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has declared final results of PhD and MPhil programmes (Semester Spring, 2016).

MPhil programmes includes chemistry, physics and maths, results of teachers training programmes includes PTC, CT, ATTC and BEd have already been declared, said a news release on Saturday.

Results of intermediate programme would be announced by next week while results of BA would be declared by the mid of February. The results declaration is almost ahead, facilitating the continuing and fresh students to carry on their future study. The last date for the ongoing admissions is March 6.

The results were also being communicated to the students on their postal address. Result of the remaining programmes will be announced by the end of this month.

According to the Controller Examination, the results declaration process would be completed in accordance with the timeline given by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui. Result cards have also been dispatched to the students through post at their given addresses. The university has expedited results announcement process and issuing of provisional results cards to the students facilitating them to take admission in next programmes in the ongoing admissions.

The aspiring students could download prospectuses and forms of all the offered programmes from the university’s official website. It may be mentioned here that March 6 is the last date for admission.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui hoped that fresh and continues students will take benefit of the opportunity in their future educational pursuits. Dr Shahid Siddiqui has directed the Admission Department to provide maximum facilities to the applicants in taking the admission in their desired discipline as well as ensuring availability of admission forms at their nearest places. He also advised all regional directors to set up special desk at their offices for the guidance of the students.