Rawalpindi - The bilateral relations between Pakistan and Thailand are ideal and cooperation in the field of tourism will further boost these ties.

Pakistan Tourism and Development Cooperation (PTDC) Managing Director (MD), Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor said this during a meeting with Suchart Liengsaengthong, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand.

Thai tourist flow is once again showing a remarkable increase over the previous two years after restoration of peaceful environment in Pakistan. The significance of Buddhist civilization remains in Pakistan for Thai people can boost up tourist flow to Pakistan as a result of proper publicity.

He told that soon a PTDC delegation will visit Thailand to meet the tourism minister, head of tourism police and Thai tourism authorities to learn from their experience and explore the possibilities to adopt their strategies for increase in tourism activities for Pakistan.

“We also develop different tourist literature in Thai language so that we may introduce Pakistan’s tourist destinations and attractions to Thai people,” he added.

He also requested the ambassador to support Pakistan’s tourism industry by providing training to youth in tourism and hospitality sector. MD informed, “In addition to promoting Gandhara heritage, we are also working to improve religious tourism, eco-tourism, sport tourism and health tourism in Pakistan. He said,

“Health tourism is trending in Pakistan and our specialist in skin surgery and kidney and liver transplant are famous around the world. We will also coordinate with Sports board for promotion of sports.“

The ambassador appreciated efforts of MD for promoting a soft image of the country by development in tourism sector and assured that Thailand government will provide maximum possible assistance for restoration/maintenance of Ghandhara Archeological Sites in Taxila and Swat.

He told that the visit of Thai Monks to Khewra Salt Mines and Taxila arranged by PTDC was largely appreciated by the visiting delegates. He told that a number of meetings have been arranged for MD PTDC during the visit arranged by embassy for PTDC to Thailand.