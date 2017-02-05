Islamabad-A non-government organization has urged the federal government to involve civil society groups, journalists and information commissioners of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who have rich experience of implementing the right to information laws, in the on-going process of legislation on right to information.



It is a good development that government has expedited the process of legislation on right to information, a statement issued by an Islamabad based NGO - Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI). It added that a select committee of senate in this regard is holding meetings to reconcile various provisions of Right of Access to Information Bill 2016, drafted by federal government and Right to Information Bill 2016, approved by Senate Committee on Information and Broadcasting. However, it is unfortunate that civil society groups, journalists and information commissioners of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have not been taken on board in the process of drafting of law at the federal level.



As reported in the media, the select committee has unanimously approved draft of right to information bill and has agreed that the proposed Information Commission would consist of three members - a grade 22 officer, a retired judge and a representative of civil society. The Prime Minister will have the authority to appoint and fire any member of the proposed commission.



The authority of hiring and firing services of information commissioners should be vested with parliamentary committee and grounds of removal of a commissioner should be clearly spelled out in the right to information bill, they said. Similarly, instead of including just a whistle-blower clause in right to information bill, federal government should legislate a comprehensive whistle-blower protection act, as it is the case in many countries.



CPDI urged federal government to engage journalists, right to information experts and information commissioners of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and incorporate their feedback in the draft right to information bill. Furthermore, federal government should advertise the draft right to information bill for public comments before tabling it in the parliament, it concluded.