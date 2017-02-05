Islamabad-A week-long special programme on “Kashmiri Folk Crafts: Engagement with Artisans” in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day is in full swing here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

Fifty children (age: 6-14 years) studying in various schools and colleges of capital city are participating in the programme apart from children of the visitors to the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum).

Master artisans, who are imparting training to the children include 65-year old Sheikh Muhammad Yousuf in Kashmiri embroidery, Mukhtar Ahmad Dar in Kashmiri namda & gabba, Irfan Ghulam Nabi in Kashmiri wood carving and Liaquat Ali in traditional jewellery making.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed said that a week-long cultural event would promote the culture and art of Kashmiri people.

She said event was specially arranged to focus on the Kashmiri indigenous folk crafts coinciding with the Kashmir Solidarity Day 2017 with the objective to highlight the sacrifices of Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination in the Indian occupied Kashmir through a cultural perspective.

She said these craft-persons would not only display their crafts but make them in front of the people and also teach children.