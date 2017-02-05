islamabad -National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) will prove to be a watchdog to safeguard children from any kind of violence, exploitation and discrimination, and ensure a protected atmosphere under the obligation of international treaties.

According to child rights expert Arshad Mahmood, almost half of the country’s population was children, while there was specific department to address their issues.

Lauding the passage of bill for National Commission on the Rights of Child by the National Assembly, he said the commission would be a milestone for ensuring a conducive environment for children, besides meeting international treaties.

Talking to APP, Arshad Mahmood said unfortunately a large number of children in the country did not go to school and instead were employed as domestic servants or worked at factories or workshops.

That was why incidents of domestic violence or others abuses occurred, which were highlighted by the media time to time.

An independent commission was need of the hour not only to ensure conducive environment for children but also to achieve Sustainable Millennium Goals (SMG), he added. According to the bill, NCRC will have powers to examine existing or proposed legislations and administrative instruments, and proposals related to child rights and make such recommendations as it deems appropriate.

It will also examine and review any law or policy, or practice for the time being in force for protecting child rights and recommend measures for their effective implementation.

The commission will also have powers to hold inquires into violation of child rights and recommend to the relevant agency or department initiation of proceedings in such cases.

It will examine all factors that inhibit enjoyment of rights of child, including violence, abuse and exploitation, trafficking, torture, pornography and prostitution and recommend appropriate remedial measures.

The commission will sponsor, steer, encourage research and maintain a database relating to children and their issues to provide knowledge and awareness for national policy and strategic action for its remedy.

It will spread awareness and promote dialogue on child rights among various sections of the society and promote awareness of the safeguards available for protecting these rights.

The commission will be responsible to examines international instruments and undertake periodical review of existing policies and programmes on child rights and make recommendations for their effective implementation in the best interest of children. It will advise the Federal Government to sign, ratify or accede to any such proposed international treaty, protocol, etc. while inquiring into complaints of violations of child rights may call for information or report from the Federal Government, civil society organizations and autonomous or concerned bodies and in this regard the Commission shall have the powers vested in a civil court under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (Act V of 1908) for enforcing the attendance of any person and compelling the production of documents. It will also undertake such other functions as assigned by the federal government and as it may consider necessary for promotion and protection of child rights and any other matter incidental to the above functions. The Commission or the Chairperson may, by notification in the official Gazette, delegate its functions subject to such conditions as it or he may specify in this behalf to anybody or individual that is part of the Commission.

The Commission shall prepare an annual report on the situation of child rights in the country and performance of the Commission and submit it to the Federal Government which shall lay the report before each House of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament). The Commission may at any time submit special reports on any matter which, in its opinion, is of such urgency or importance that it should not be deferred till submission of the annual report. The Commission shall assist the Federal Government in preparation of its periodic reports in accordance with international declarations, conventions, treaties, covenants and agreements relating to children and their rights.