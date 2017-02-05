Islamabad - Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has announced the schedule of registration for examinations (Step-I, II&III) for Pakistani nationals on Saturday.

Announcement has been made for the candidates having foreign basic medical qualifications in Islamabad. Acting Registrar PM&DC Dr Syed Azhar Ali Shah informed that the last date for receipt of applications for NEB Step-I exam is 13th February, 2017.

The examination Step-I will be based on basic subjects and is scheduled to be held on 16th March, 2017.

Dr Azhar Ali Shah added that the date for acceptance of applications for NEB Step-II exam will be from 27th March, 2017 to 3rd April, 2017. This examination will be based on clinical subjects and is scheduled to be held on 4th May, 2017. He said only those candidates who have passed NEB Step-I exam shall apply for NEB Step-II exam.

The third examination (step III) the date for acceptance of applications will be from 15th May, 2017 to 24th May, 2017 respectively.

this step-III examination will be (OSCE/VIVA) based examination and the examination is scheduled to be held on 8th & 9th July, 2017.

Only candidates who have passed NEB Step-II exam shall apply for NEB Step-III exam.

The President PM&DC Prof Dr Shabir Lehri in a statement told that the format of NEB Step-I & Step-II has been changed as to make the examination more transparent. He said that the exam will be based on MCQs, whereas Step-III format shall remain same as approved by the council.

He added that the format of NEB Step-I, II&III Exam is available on PM&DC website for facilitation of the candidates.

Examinations centre shall be communicated to candidates through admit cards to the candidates before the examination & will also be available at PM&DC website in due course of time.