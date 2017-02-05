rawalpindi (pr) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) held a meeting to review the security and other arrangements here on Saturday.

Under the directions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Director General (DG) RDA, Azmat Mahmud, Administration and Finance Directorate, RDA has established an Overseas Pakistanis Complaint Cell (OPCC) in RDA. OPCC has been set up for redressing the complaints of overseas Pakistanis and for facilitating the citizens to give them protection from land grabbing.

Director Admin and Finance, RDA directed Dawood Khalid, Assistant Director (AD) Software & Computer Engineering to work as Focal Person, Overseas Pakistanis Complaint Cell (OPCC) RDA.