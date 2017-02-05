islamabad - Cancer treatment in Pakistan is extremely expensive. Unavailability of specialized cancer hospitals in most parts of the country makes the situation even more difficult for cancer patients.

Bearing the pressure of such information about you is not any easy task but, Shoaib was not afraid of the disease and fought a war to get recovery.

“My name is Shoaib Khan and I am 12-year-old. I was diagnosed with cancer but have recovered and I have no fear for my health anymore,” the boy in a seminar was standing in front of hundreds of people.

Wearing an Orange-coloured cap on his shaved head, Shoaib was trying to create awareness in the crowd that cancer is preventable and curable.

According to his brother Ubaidullah Khan, who accompanied him in the function, they belong to Batagram district and nearly two years ago his brother was diagnosed with cancer.

“Our father is a carpenter and we cannot afford treatment of this disease, we were referred to Nuclear Medicine Oncology & Radiotherapy Institute (NORI) where Shoaib was treated and now he has recovered,” he said.

Ubaidullah stated that initially doctors didn’t diagnosed the disease and they declared it tuberculosis but later on after several prescribed tests from public sector hospitals of the federal capital, we were told that Shoaib is suffering from throat cancer.

“More disappointing was that cancer has reached to 3rd stage; however, after proper treatment and care in the hospital, Shoaib recovered successfully and his process of chemotherapy has completed now,” he said.

Reportedly, ratio of patients suffering from cancer is on the rise globally and around 14 million new cases are being added every year worldwide. And majority of the cancer patients are from developing countries.

According to Director NORI, Dr Faheem, nearly 30,000 persons are annually being diagnosed with cancer which shows that the disease is ascending while preventive measures are not being followed.

Talking to The Nation, he said that there are less public sector cancer treatment hospitals in the country while around 100,000 people in the country die every year because of this disease.

He said 80 per cent of the cancer patients are getting treatment in the public sector cancer hospital and 18 of cancer treating facilities are being run by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

According to him, more than 40,000 patients are received by NORI Islamabad every year irrespective of their age and financial status. And these patients come from all provinces, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), FATA and Middle East also.

He said the major reason behind rise of death rate because of cancer is late diagnosis of the disease.

“70 to 80 per cent patients come for treatment in 3rd stage, while it is 33 per cent preventable if diagnosed at beginning stage and 55 per cent curable if the patient is not a smoker,” he said.

Dr Faheem said that poverty is also one of the factors behind rise of cancer in the country as people cannot afford the treatment and sometimes they are shy to share this in public.

Complete cancer treatment cost in Pakistan varies from 3 million to 5 million, as the single injection average cost around Rs 20,000 while a patient is vaccinated with dozens of injections during chemotherapy.

Meanwhile, the radiology treatment performed by expensive machines also raises expenses of the hospitals.

However, Dr Faheem informed The Nation that multinational pharmaceutical companies operating in the country cooperate with the government hospitals in providing the medicines on low cost.

“But more modern facilities are required in the country to fight with this disease,” he said.

Managing Director (MD) Bait-ul-Maal, Abid Waheed Sheikh said that the department has facilitated the treatment of 44000 patients in 30 years and it will continue its efforts for the betterment of poor.

“Out of those 17,000 were referred by public sector hospitals,” he said.

Federal government has also approved the establishment of new cancer hospital in the city and the project will cost Rs 20.04 billion. According to secretary health, the new cancer hospital will be comprised of 500 beds. Theme of this year cancer day by United Nations was “We can, I can”, and Shoaib was telling the people that if I can fight with this deadly disease than anyone can.