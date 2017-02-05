Rawalpindi-Unknown men stabbed a young man to death in sector F-11 of federal capital, sources informed The Nation on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Zubair Butt, whose dead body was rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for autopsy. The murder incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Shalimar.

According to sources, unknown killers caught a man namely Zubair Butt, resident of G-11, and stabbed him with a sharp knife. The young man died on the spot while the killers managed to escape from the scene. Shalimar police upon receiving information rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences besides moving the dead body to hospital for post-mortem. A murder case was registered against the unknown killers.

On the other hand, a man shot and injured two real brothers over a minor dispute at Harnal, within limits of Police Station (PS) Mandra. The injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital for medical treatment where they were identified as Qaiser Iqbal and Afnan Iqbal. According to sources, Mukhtar and the two real brothers had a dispute on some minor issue. On the day of incident, Mukhtar stopped the two brothers who were going to open their shop on a motorcycle and opened firing at them with a pistol.