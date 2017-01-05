ISLAMABAD: According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup Pakistan, nearly 2/3rd Pakistanis (68%) favor talks between India and Pakistan and believe they will decrease tension between the two countries and also establish peace in Indian held Kashmir.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Some people favor Pakistan's talks with India to decrease the growing tension between India and Pakistan and to establish peace in Kashmir, while some people say that Pakistan should not hold talks with India. Please tell are you in favor or against these talks?” In response to this question, 68% were in favor of talks between the two countries, while 31% were against them. 1% did not know or did not wish to respond.