Islamabad-Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday took a suo motu notice of alleged torture on a young maid working the in the house of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Islamabad Raja Khurram Ali Khan.

The chief justice took notice on media reports that the minor girl was allegedly beaten up brutally and her hands were burnt and that reportedly a compromise has been reached.

Taking the cognisance of issue of alleged maltreatment and subsequently reported patch up and compromise, the chief justice ordered to call a detailed report from IHC registrar within 24 hours.

The chief justice also took suo moto notice of the sale of sub-standard cooking oil at the utility stores and issued notices to Industries and Production secretary, Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan managing director and National Institute of Health executive director to appear before the court today (Thursday).

The CJP took notice on application of Asif Nadeem Butt, President Anjuman Tajran, Chowk Shaheedan, Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, sent through Human Rights Cell, Supreme Court of Pakistan alleging that substandard and adulterated cooking oil is being sold at utility stores.

He also supported his allegations with the reports of National Institute of Health, Islamabad that utility cooking oil did not conform to the standards of cooking oil prescribed the rules under the West Pakistan Pure Food Ordinance.

Taking notice of the issue, the chief justice directed the office to fix the HRC case in court today (Thursday).

with notice to Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production, Islamabad, Managing Director, Utility Stores Corporation, Islamabad, Executive Director, National Institute of Health, Islamabad, President Anjuman Tajran, Chowk Shaheedan, Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir to appear in the court.