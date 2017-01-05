Rawalpindi-Encroachments by vendors and hand-push cart owners in major markets and on roads of Saddar has become a nuisance for traders, shoppers and commuters while the authorities have turned a blind eye to the issue.

The encroachers have set up stalls in major markets and on Haider Road, Kashmir Road, Bank Road and other localities, creating hurdles in the hassle-free movement of pedestrians besides triggering traffic jam.

Some officials of the anti-encroachment cell of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) are allegedly involved in taking bribe from the encroachers to allow them to set up stalls, kiosks and sell stuff on hand-push carts, sources informed on Wednesday.

According to the sources, several areas and roads of Saddar have been under control of encroachers causing immense troubles for traders, shoppers and commuters with no action on the part of anti-encroachment cell of RCB. They said the anti-encroachment staff of the board is involved in collecting bribe from the encroachers on daily basis to permit them to run their businesses on roads and in markets. They said the high-ups of RCB anti-encroachment cell have deputed low cadre employees headed by Raja Nadim to remove the encroachments but the employees took bribe from encroachers instead of taking action against them.

“We cannot move in markets as encroachers have almost occupied all free space in Saddar,” said Muhammad Faiz, a government employee. He said it was hard to move on foot on Bank Road because of encroachments. He demanded RCB Chief Executive Officer Dr Saima Shah to take stern action against the encroachers.

Amir Iqbal, a shopper, said he could not find any place for parking his car due to encroachments on Bank Road. “I came here with family for shopping but wondered to see that the vendors have occupied even the parking lots,” he said.

Anees Ahmed, a taxi driver, was of view that he could not enter Saddar because of the traffic rush to pick the passengers. “I am a poor man and drive taxi to earn livelihood for my family. Encroachments in Saddar are causing problems,” he said. Many other traders said their businesses were running in huge loss because of the encroachments. They said no customer bothered to enter their shops after seeing vendors standing outside. They also appealed RCB chief executive officer to remove encroachments from the cantonment.

Hassan Jan, superintendent of anti-encroachment cell, when contacted, said his team is conducting anti-encroachment operations on daily basis in Saddar. He said no vendor is allowed to occupy any place in the locality.

“A total of 52 model hand-push carts are allowed to sale food and others items in Saddar while the RCB had issued licenses to 350 other stall holders and vendors to run their business in Saddar,” he said. He rebuffed the allegations that his team members are involved in taking bribe from encroachers.

RCB chief executive officer was not available for comments.