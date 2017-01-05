Rawalpindi-An armed clash occurred between two groups over dispute of a shop located in Naswari Market, within limits of Ganjmandi police station, leaving four persons injured, sources informed on Wednesday.

The injured persons were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital where they were identified as Amir, Yousaf, Bakhat Jan and Nasir. Police rushed to the scene and controlled the situation while traders held a protest demonstration against police in Fawara Chowk.

According to sources, an armed clash took place between Raja Jamil and Mehmood groups on dispute of a shop in Naswari Market. The group members started firing on each other as a result of which four persons were injured. The injured were shifted to DHQ for medication.

The traders, while talking to media, said a group of six armed men arrived in the market and tried to grab shop of Sheikh Zahid. On refusal, the attackers opened firing on the shop, they aid. They further said traders caught the attackers and gave them into custody of Gunjmandi police station but the police officials allegedly freed the attackers in return of bribe. The traders gathered at Fawara Chowk and staged a protest demonstration by blocking roads for traffic movement. “Down with Ganjmandi police” was the slogan chanted by the protestors.

Talking to The Nation, Chaudhry Shoaib, a representative of Anjuman-e-Tajran Ganjmandi, said six attackers led by Bakhat Khan stormed into the shop of Zahid and opened firing on him. As a result, two men were injured while the traders caught the attackers and shifted them to police station. He alleged SI Aftab took bribe from attackers and set them free. He said the attackers were belonging to a land mafia and wanted to grab the precious shop of Zahid.

Ganjmandi police station Station House Officer Chaudhry Ilyas Gujar, when contacted, said he was not present in Rawalpindi and could not share any information in this regard. “Well I am in Jhelum and was informed by subordinates about the firing incident in which two men were injured,” he said. Rawal Division SP Malik Muhammad Iqbal did not pick his cell phone when The Nation called him for his version.

On the other hand, the mess of traders in Fawara Chowk triggered a massive traffic jam in Raja Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Iqbal Road, Sooter Mandi, DAC College Road and on Liaquat Road posing hardships for commuters.