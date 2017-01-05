Islamabad-A playground for the Islamabad Model College for Boys I-10/1 has finally been approved by the city administration by amending the layout plan of the sector to facilitate the students, a college official said on Wednesday.

While talking to The Nation, a top official of IMCB I-10/1, said that ground adjacent to the wall of the college has been provided as a space for playground.

The College Management Committee (CMC) had moved an application to the Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) in the month of September to allot the ground adjacent with the college as the institute was deprived of the basic facility, the official said.

“City administration changed the map to facilitate the college and now the street with the college has been adjusted to the opposite side of the ground,” he said.

According to the official, ground is covered from three sides from its own constructed wall while fourth side is adjacent with the college. After its approval from the administration, next phase is development of the ground and it will be likely completed in one month, he said.

“Surface of the ground will be levelled to give it the proper shape of a playground,” the official said.

Model institutes of the federal capital were upgraded from the primary and middle level educational institutes and many of those lacks facility of grounds. Principal of the college Ali Ahmed Kharal while talking to The Nation said that from primary to intermediate level, around 2,200 students are enrolled in the college and playground was a requirement for the college.