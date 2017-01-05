ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has taken a serious notice that prescribed rules and regulations are not being followed by the Sindh government regarding foreign guests coming to Pakistan for hunting.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said it received information that six Indian nationals had landed at Badin Airbase without any advance security clearance and then they left for Thatta by road which is violation of rules.

The ministry sent a memorandum to all the provincial governments and Pakistani missions abroad to strictly follow the rules in this regard.