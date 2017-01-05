ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif says fulfillment of development and welfare agenda is top priority of the government.

In an interview, he said Pakistan Stock Exchange has emerged as 6th top performing market and entire world is acknowledging economic progress of Pakistan.

Khawaja Asif said approximately half population of the world is living in this region and all regional countries including India should adopt approach of peaceful co-existence for the welfare of people.

The Minister reiterated that without resolving the core issue of Kashmir, the dream of lasting peace in the region will remain unaccomplished