Islamabad-Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) Executive Director on Wednesday has constituted a four-member medical board to physically examine the girl found injured from the house of an additional sessions judge in Islamabad some days ago.

The board comprised Burn Surgeon Dr Tariq Iqbal, Plastic Surgeon Dr Hameeduddin, General Surgeon Dr SH Waqar and Psychologist Dr Asma.

It will report within 48 hours.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad district administration had asked the Pims executive director to constitute a medical board in a case registered at Industrial Area Police Station on December 29, 2016.

District Magistrate Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) wrote to the Pims executive director stating the SSP Islambad on January 3, 2017 submitted that the Industrial Area SHO who was also an investigation officer in the case had requested for constitution of a medical board for the injured girl, Tayyaba Bibi, daughter of Muhammad Azam, who was earlier examined by doctors at Pims on December 29, 2016.

The letter said that the girl was sent to the National Child Protection Centre on the orders of Assistant Commissioner Potohar, Islamabad.

“As per report of the lady doctor, there are wounds on the back of the victim, which could not be seen during earlier check up/examination. The SSP Islamabad has requested for constitution of a medical board to ascertain the cause of the wounds on the back of the victim so that investigation into the case be finalised on merit,” said the letter.

The Pims administration complying with the request, constituted the medical board the same day.

Industrial Area police last Thursday had recovered the badly injured 10-year-old girl from the house of Islamabad Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan.

The girl was allegedly subjected to torture by the family of the judge and that she had been employed as a housemaid in violation of child labour laws.

An FIR was registered against the judge and his wife for threats and wrongful confinement.

Meanwhile, Bani Gala police have arrested two persons including a women and her son for their alleged involvement in a murder case, a police spokesman said. According to details, body of an unidentified person stuffed in a bag after cutting it into three pieces, was found in June 2013 from weeds at ‘Jagiot Road’ in the area of Bani Gala police station. Following this incident, Bani Gala police station registered a case (65/13) on June 18, 2013 against unidentified persons and started investigation into the matter. The deceased was later identified as Sher Ghani, son of Muhammad Nawaz, a resident of Tehsil Katling, District Mardan.

Later, Gul Nawaz the brother of deceased nominated Zakir Gul and his mother Nadia, resident of Tehsil Katling in the case following which both of the accused escaped. A special team however, succeeded to arrest both the accused. Police have obtained their physical remand from the concerned court and further investigation is underway.

Furthermore, Islamabad IGP Tariq Masood Yasin on Tuesday reviewed the performance of the homicide unit constituted to trace murder cases and complete speedy investigation. In a meeting held at Central Police office, the overall performance of the unit was reviewed.

The IGP directed the relevant officials to ensure timely provision of expenses to investigation officers probing into murder cases so that they may face no financial hurdle.