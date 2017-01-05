Islamabad-A new review concludes that a Mediterranean diet is good for the brain, after finding that people who follow the diet are less likely to experience cognitive decline and develop Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers say greater adherence to a Mediterranean diet may benefit cognitive function for younger and older adults.

Lead author Roy Hardman, from the Centre for Human Psychopharmacology at Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia, and his team publish their findings in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition.

The Mediterranean diet incorporates a high intake of plant-based foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts, while limiting intake of red meat and replacing butter with healthy fats, such as olive oil.

The diet also emphasises eating fish or poultry at least twice a week and using herbs and spices rather than salt to flavour food.

The Mediterranean diet is considered by many as the best eating plan for a healthy heart, with numerous studies showing it can lower the risk of heart disease by reducing levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) - or “bad” - cholesterol.

But increasingly, researchers are finding the benefits of a Mediterranean diet may not be limited to the heart, last year, for example, a study found a Mediterranean diet with additional nuts or olive oil may protect against cognitive decline in seniors.

The researchers say their review suggests there is “encouraging evidence” that following a Mediterranean diet can improve cognitive function.

Additionally, the results revealed that both younger and older adults experienced cognitive benefits by following a Mediterranean diet.

“These include reducing inflammatory responses, increasing micronutrients, improving vitamin and mineral imbalances, changing lipid profiles by using olive oils as the main source of dietary fats, maintaining weight and potentially reducing obesity, improving polyphenols in the blood, improving cellular energy metabolism and maybe changing the gut microbiota, although this has not been examined to a larger extent yet,” he explains.

Given the predicted increase in the aging population, Hardman notes that identifying ways to maintain quality of life and reduce the social and economic burdens of illness in older age is important, and he believes adopting the Mediterranean diet is one such strategy.

Meanwhile, the review revealed that participants with greater adherence to the Mediterranean diet had less cognitive decline, experienced improvements in cognitive function, or were less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease, compared with those who had lower adherence to the diet.