Islamabad-National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) has constituted a committee comprising senior doctors to examine the operations at the institute, an official said on Wednesday.

While talking to The Nation, a high official said that a meeting was held at NIRM to discuss the complaints regarding operations held at the institute.

“A council comprising senior consultants and specialists will review the operations,” he said.

He said the council will examine the death rate, unnecessary delaying, and critical condition of the patients and will trace any fault during operation.

According to the official, NIRM administration had sent its inquiry report held on the complaint filed regarding death rate in the operation theatre.

The institute had initiated an interdepartmental inquiry on the alleged malpractices and maladministration, a complaint was filed by the citizen at President Secretariat, which forwarded it to Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division for further investigations.

NIRM administration following the orders issued a notification to orthopaedic, eye, ENT and urology departments to investigate the matter and submit the reply in this regard.

Serious allegation of maladministration, fee charging, death rates in operation theatre, nepotism and using hospital facilities for personal use were lodged by the complainant in its petition filed to President Secretariat.