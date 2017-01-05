Rawalpindi-Activists of Sunni Tehrik brought out a rally on Wednesday in the city to express loyalty with Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Addressing the participants, the speakers said they rejected the statement of former President Asif Ali Zardari in which he said blasphemy laws were used in wrong way in the country. They said that the government should not influence on court verdicts being issued against the blasphemy accused. “The government should hand all the blasphemy convicts including Asia Masih instead of defending them,” they said. They said Mumtaz Qadri killed governor for committing blasphemy and he should not be dubbed as killer rather he was a martyr.