ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will participate in by-elections on National Assembly (NA) seats in two different constituencies of Sindh on two different electoral symbols.

Sources said that it was being done so due to a legal lacuna. According to section 5(III) of Political Parties Order 2002, “A person cannot be a member of more than one political party at a time”.

Sources pointed out that according to list of political parties available with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Asif Ali Zardari is the president of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) while Bilawal Bhutto is the chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

In 2013, general elections PPP Parliamentarians was allotted the electoral symbol of “arrow” and PPP was allotted the electoral symbol of “Sword”. Therefore, both leaders would take part in by-elections with their respective allotted electoral symbols.