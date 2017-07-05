Islamabad - Islamabad police have arrested 12 outlaws including seven gamblers and recovered wine, stake money and other valuables from them, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

On a tip off, police team headed by DSP Bhara Kau Muhammad Safeer raided at a plaza in the area of Bhar Kahu and nabbed four persons and also recovered stake money from them. They have been identified as Bahadur Khan, Afzal Khan and Safeer Khan. Likewise, Sihala police raided another gambling den and arrested three gamblers later identified as Gulzar, Asghar and Arif besides recovering stake money from them.

Meanwhile, two other accused Abdul Razaaq and Sohail were held for having one liquor bottle each. The CIA police arrested Adnan and Ausaf for their involvement in street crime and recovered snatched money as well as mobile phones from them. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.