Islamabad - New research offers hope for patients with multiple sclerosis, after finding that a common over-the-counter antioxidant may help to slow the condition.

In a pilot study, researchers found that taking a high dose of lipoic acid every day for 2 years reduced whole brain atrophy among patients with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS), compared with a placebo.

Lead study author Dr Rebecca Spain, of the Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine in Portland, and colleagues recently reported their results in the journal Neuroimmunology & Neuroinflammation.

In MS, the immune system mistakingly attacks myelin, which is the protective coating of nerve fibres in the central nervous system. This interferes with nerve signalling between the brain and spinal cord, causing weakness, walking difficulties, and numbness or tingling of the face, body, or limbs, among other symptoms.

Relapsing-remising MS (RRMS) is the most common form of MS, in which a patient experiences flare-ups (relapses), followed by periods of few or no symptoms (remissions).

The majority of people with RRMS will progress to SPMS, wherein nerve damage or loss worsens, symptoms become more severe, and periods of remission become less frequent.

There is currently no cure for SPMS, but there are disease-modifying therapies available that may help to slow disease progression.

Dr Spain and colleagues suggest that lipoic acid - a naturally occurring antioxidant that is available as an over-the-counter supplement - could be an effective treatment for SPMS, after finding that it helped to reduce the rate of whole brain atrophy among patients with the condition. The brain volume of each participant was assessed at study baseline using MRI. MRI scans were also conducted each year thereafter, in order to pinpoint any changes in subjects’ brain volume. Compared with participants who took the placebo, the researchers found that those who took lipoic acid showed a 68 percent reduction in the rate of whole brain atrophy.

What is more, the new study revealed that participants treated with lipoic acid experienced fewer falls and better walking times, compared with subjects who received the placebo. Importantly, the researchers found that lipoic acid was generally safe and well tolerated by participants, with the most common side effect being gastrointestinal upset.

However, the team cautions that further trials in a larger number of patients are needed before lipoic acid can be recommended as a safe and effective treatment for MS.

Dr Rebecca Spain said that “These are high doses. And while it seems safe, we won’t know whether it actually improves the lives of people with MS until we can replicate the results in the pilot study through a much bigger clinical trial.” Researchers have discovered that beta-blockers - a class of drug that is widely used to treat high blood pressure and other heart conditions - can reverse many of the potentially harmful changes in gene expression that are associated with heart disease.

The York University team notes that many people diagnosed with heart failure have a bleaker future than people diagnosed with most cancers.

Thus, understanding more about how to avert heart failure could be vital to the global fight against heart disease.

For their study, the team used a mouse model of heart failure and heart cells taken from rats to map the changes to gene expression that occur as a result of the disease.

By sequencing the “transcriptome,” the team could observe how the gene expression map changed after treatment with beta-blockers.

Whereas a genome is a map of the genes that are present in an individual, the transcriptome is a map of how genes are working inside a cell at a point in time.

The team was surprised to find that the drugs reversed a gene expression signature that is associated with heart failure.

Study leader and Faculty of Science Professor John McDermott explains, “We discovered that beta-blockers largely reverse the pathological pattern of gene expression observed in heart failure.”

The researchers believe that the study has identified a large group of genes with “vast potential for disease diagnosis and therapeutic intervention in heart failure.”

They were also interested to find that some of the genes that are altered in heart failure affect the immune system.

This finding is line with previous studies that have suggested that inflammation and the immune system play a role in heart disease.

Prof John McDermott said, “This could mean that the reversal or suppression of pathological gene expression by beta-blockers is somehow protective against heart failure, but it’s something we would need to look into further to understand how individual genes function in the heart.”