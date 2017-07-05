Rawalpindi - Chief Minister of Punjab, Mian Shehbaz Sharif presented cheques worth Rs0.8 million each to the heirs of deceased of ‘Dolli’ lift incident at Governor House here on Tuesday.

Similarly, the chief minister also granted cheques of Rs0.3 million to the injured persons.

According to details, CM Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif called on the relatives and heirs of victims of ‘Dolli’ lift incident in Governor House.

He expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He also offered Fateha for the departed souls.

Talking to the bereaved families, CM Shehbaz Sharif said that financial aid cannot supplement the loss of human lives, as the departure of loved ones cannot be expressed in words. “I and Punjab government fully share the grief and we stand with the bereaved families,” he said.

He further said that Punjab government would not left the bereaved families alone and every possible support would be extended to them and their problems would also be solved on priority basis.

He said that administration, police and workers of Rescue-1122 reached at the spot well in time and shifted the injured and dead to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) Rawalpindi for medical treatment.

He also paid tribute to the locals who took part in the rescue operation soon after the chairlift crashed.

Shehzab also listened to the problems of the bereaved families and issued orders for their resolution. Federal Petroleum Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Provincial Ministers Raja Ashfaq Sarwar and Chaudhry Sher Ali, besides district governments’ officers of Rawalpindi and Murree were also present on the occasion.