Islamabad - Food Department of Islamabad Capital Administration is continuing with its drive against food adulteration and unhygienic conditions at food outlets of Islamabad. Talking to APP, Food Controller Raja Muhammad Ashraf Tuesday said their teams imposed a fine of Rs 48,000 during checking of hotels, cafes and tandoors in Sector I-9 and some other areas. The campaign to ensure provision of good quality food and clean eateries is going on according to the instructions and guidance of chief commissioner Islamabad. Raja Ashraf said the teams checked weight of roti at tandoors and heavily fined those who were selling roti below the weight.

He said the ICT would undertake more campaigns against selling of substandard food and drinks.