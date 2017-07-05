Islamabad - Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has once again planned to change the names of federal government set-up schools, colleges of the federal capital.

According to sources in the FDE here on Tuesday the decision was being taken after six years due to creation of confusion between management and teaching affairs, while the problems were also observed in preparation of documents and postal system. The Directorate of FG Schools in FDE has prepared a summary in this regard which would be sent to Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) for approval. It was worth mentioning here that around 399 schools, colleges of the federal capital had been named on the model colleges set-up by the previous government. After which all FG schools, colleges had been named on Islamabad model schools/colleges, due to which the names of educational institutions were mixed and created problems in postal services, identity of educational institutions, name on the certificates and degrees. The students had also to face difficulties in search of examination centres established by the Federal Board and Allama Iqbal Open University.