Islamabad - In the scorching heat of summer, commuters of twin cities are facing problems to reach their respective destination as Public transport vehicles continues their practice of violating their designated routes in twin cities.

Public transport plying on routes No 1, 3, 21, 120, 105 and 127 has made it a routine to pick only those commuters going to nearby stops, instead of completing their routes.

“I got on a wagon of route number 105 from Melody Stop, after boarding the vehicle, the conductor told me that they would only go as far as G-11 Markaz “ a commuter at near Jaffar Chowk G-11 bus stop who was heading to the 26 number Chungi bus Stop complained.

Faisal another Commuter near Faizabad bus stop complained that “Transporters only violate routes to mint extra money from passengers, forcing them to pay double the fare for an incomplete route,” he alleged.

A number of long-route commuters waiting at Zero Point bus stop said that there should be an effective mechanism to ensure route completion by the transporters and grievances of the commuters should also be addressed. Citizens also complained that all public transports including taxi drivers were charging high fares, pretending to be running the taxis on patrol, but almost all such vehicles were being run on CNG. When contacted Islambad Transport Authority (ITA) Secretary

Syed Jawad Muzaffar, he said that public transporters would not be allowed route violation as well as overcharging.

In this regard, the authorities have taken strict actions and impounded heavy fines to various vehicles and also issued challan notices to the violators, he added. He added that “commuters should always register their complaints in written form with the concerned authorities.”