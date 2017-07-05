Islamabad - Yearly ‘Selection of Pakistani Literature’ have been published which includes poetry & prose of Pakistani journals, magazines and newspapers.

These views were expressed by Dr Muhammad Qasim Bughio, Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) during a briefing.

He added that the nature of the included material is not only creative but also research-based and historic so that the researchers and critics of Pakistani literature could get benefitted out of it.

Literature is the reflection of any society’s traditional values and culture that’s why it’s also considered important from societal and economical perspectives, he said. Chairman PAL added that the project was started in 1991 and has been continuously published till 2007 without any delay but unfortunately due to certain unavoidable circumstances, it had to be discontinued in 2008.

He said that its continuation has started again from 2015 and the volumes of 2009 & 2010 have been published which received appreciation in the circle of writers, scholars and poets.

He further shed light that the poetry volume of 2011 is compiled by Asif Saqib and Ahmed Hussain Mujahid while prose volume of 2011 is done by the eminent critic and intellectual Dr Iqbal Afaqi and Qasim Yaqoob. Earlier the poetry selections compiled by Shehzad Ahmad, Aftab Iqbal Shamim, Qamar Jalil, Javed Shaheen, Prof. Sohail Ahmed Khan, Anees Nagi, Nasir Zaidi, Muhammad Izhar-ul-Haq, Yusuf Hassan, Sehar Ansari, Shahida Hassan, Dr Tauseef Tabassum, Dr Ehsan Akbar, Abbas Tabish, Dr Ibrar Ahmed and othershave earned great appreciation and popularity.

Qamar Raza Shahzad, Shakir Hussain Shakir, Noreen Tallat Arooba, Iftikhar Yusuf & Idress Babar and Prose selections compiled by Muhammad Mansha Yad, Khalida Hussain, Masood Ashar, Dr Saleem Akhtar, Dr Rasheed Amjad, Muhammad Hammed Shahid, Syed Mazhar Jamil, Mubeen Mirza, Dr Ejaz Rahi, Ahmed Javed, Muhammad Saeed Shaikh, Amjad Tufail , Ahmed Hamaish, Dr Shaheen Mufti and Fareeda Hafeez have earned great appreciation and popularity.