Wah cantt - Although Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had directed to ensure zero loadshedding during sehr and iftar timings, faithful in Wah are observing Ramazan amid nerve-wracking outages.

According to consumers, different localities of Wah especially Lalazar, Lala Rukh, Bhabra, Gadwal, Garhi Afghanan, Buddho, Malikabad, New City Phase I & II, Nawababad, Gulberg, Jamilabad, Wah Model Town Lohsar Sharfou, Wah Garden, and Askari Cement Factory are most affected.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) continues to test the faithful with repeated power outages during humid days and nights of Ramazan despite the fact that it had promised zero loadshedding from 3am to 5am and 6pm to 10pm.

Outages remained high throughout the first week of the holy month. According to consumers, they faced one-hour electricity loadshedding after every hour throughout the day and there were also power failures during the Tarawih timings. With the city’s hot and humid weather, the repeated power outages have made lives of people more difficult for the people who are fasting. Housewives said they were disappointed since loadshedding made it almost impossible to cook food. “I have to prepare sehri in darkness while weather is hot and humid and it seems IESCO is adding to the test of our faith,” Mrs Khokhar, a resident of the area said. Another consumer Dr Ghiasuddin Khan, a resident of Lala Rukh area said that he knew the promises of the government especially Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali would fall flat and there would be no relief during Ramazan. “The government does not care,” he said. “There was continuous power tripping during Tarawih prayers and people faced problems due to humid weather,” said Irfan Bhatti, who came to offer Tarawih at a local mosque.

It may be recalled here that Minister for Water and Supply had stated before the start of the holy month Ramazan that there would be no loadshedding during sehr and iftar timings during Ramazan.

When contacted IESCO officials offered excuses once again. “The demand increased sharply during sehr timings, so we had to resort to loadshedding,” said a Wah Grid Station official. “This was not loadshedding, rather the result of technical problems,” he further said.

The subdivision officer Wah Circle claimed there was a technical problem in the transformers and thus electricity was closed for many hours on Sunday morning in the area. However, the residents of the area said that this was IESCO Wah sub division’s routine since they install out-of-order transformers.