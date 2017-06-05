Islamabad - A number of philanthropists and mosque committees have arranged free `Iftar Dastarkhwan’ for the needy at various places of the twin cities.

They have set up temporary roadside dastarkhwans to provide free iftar for the needy and deserving people.

A number of people including labourers, passers-by and others from under-privileged class break their fast with sherbet at Iftar Dastarkhwan which is a great relief for them in hot weather conditions. A large number of people are seen formally arranging free dastarkhwans for the help of needy, especially in the holy month of Ramazan.

Saleem Khan, a resident of sector I-10 sector said that Ramazan offers an opportunity for the community to help their brothers who are poor and needy.

Businessman Soomro is one of the many philanthropists in Rawalpindi who arranges free iftar for more than 500 people daily in Liaquat Bagh area.

“They are our brothers. They cannot afford to buy food for iftar. We arrange iftar for about 500 to 600 people every day. I make this arrangement with cooperation from some friends,” he said.

“I am a poor labourer,” said Imtiaz Hussain. “I do not have enough money to buy iftar food and break my fast at home,” he said while sitting at a roadside charity iftar.

“Sometimes, we leave the office very late and we have to break fast on the way,” said Mohammed Sajjad, who works as a clerk in a private company.

For many years, street iftar meals have been a Ramazan tradition in the twin cities where deserving people and commuters stuck in traffic jams often break their fast at different places.