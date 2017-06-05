Islamabad - Mismanagement and financial irregularities have reportedly marred the administrative affairs at the National Institute of Health (NIH) here, suggest the documents exclusively available with The Nation.

The management is yet to identify the responsible persons for the alleged financial irregularities committed in year 2003-04, and the wrongdoings are not going to stop even with the high-ups quite apathetic to the institute’s affairs.

The institute is yet to recover over Rs5 million from a supplying firm, M/s Shaheen Aero Traders, Airport Road Rawalpindi despite a lapse of over 9 years. According to the details, the Institute paid a sum of over Rs 5 million on account of GST for the supply of Lyophilizer for one of its projects. The said payment was not admissible and the audit objected over it. The payment is outstanding against the firm since 2008 and liable to be refunded immediately, reveals a letter written by the NIH to the firm.

It said that the institute has repeatedly requested the firm for refund of the government money but the loss has not been recovered yet. The authorities did not exploit other legal options to recover the same. According to the sources in the NIH, no one was held accountable for the overpayment and the management seems least interested in recovery of the same.

The sources said the system has been taken over by the corrupt and no one dares to penalise them. Quoting instances in support of their claims, the sources said that the management is facing multiple objections by the audit department as far as the expenditure is concerned. The documents revealed that the management is yet to finalise a number of inquiries recommended by Departmental Audit Committee (DAC) a year ago. The inquiries included irregular expenditure of Rs2.35 million on ad-hoc appointments, irregular/uneconomical purchase of medicines worth Rs5.45 million through local purchase instead of bulk purchase, unauthorised expenditure of Rs1.39 million from welfare fund of NIH and irregular payment of salaries amounting to Rs593,480 to daily wagers engaged without proper recruitment policy/procedure.

The DAC had asked the NIH high-ups to hold separate inquiries into the same and fix the responsibility but there is no development in this regard so far, the sources added. According to the documents, in majority cases, the DAC had recommended the NIH management to complete inquiry within 90 days.

Furthermore, a cashier has allegedly embezzled millions of rupees from the daily receipts of Allergy Centre of the NIH. An inquiry was ordered into the embezzlement for the period from July 1, 2015 to September 2016. Presently serving as ‘Assistant’ in the Development Cell and ex-Assistant Cashier, Finance Division NIH, Khiyal Badshah was suspended from service on February 21, 2017 by the Authorized Officer, as inquiry against the accused started. According to the allegations, the accused did not deposit some of the daily cash received from the patients, in the bank and later termed it advances/loans which was illegal.

According to the officials at the NIH, daily cash cannot be used for personal purposes.

Earlier, a fact-finding inquiry had identified irregularities regarding alleged withdrawal of advances/loans from the daily receipts. The fact-finding inquiry was ordered in December 2016 and Dr Faheem Tahir, was appointed as the inquiry officer. However, the concerned officials of Finance Division, NIH did not cooperate with the inquiry officer and, despite repeated reminders, showed reluctance in providing the required record/material to the inquiry officer. The act on part of the concerned officials was termed an act tantamount to misconduct, which warrants disciplinary proceedings, reveals the documents exclusively available with The Nation. According to an office order dated February 28, 2017, an inquiry committee was constituted to conduct inquiry for withdrawal of advances/loans from the daily receipts of Allergy Centre for the period from July 1, 2015 to September 2016.

The inquiry committee was comprised of Ghazala Perveen, PSO/Acting Chief BPD (Chairperson); Firdous Nawaz Khan, Mechanical Engineer; and Muhammad Azam, Superintendent (Admin). Dr Amjad Ali is the Authorized Officer in the case. The inquiry was ordered against Khayal Badshah, Assistant/Cashier Finance Division and others. The ToRs of the committee were through examination/scrutiny of the record, identification of irregularities already pointed out in the fact-finding inquiry report regarding alleged withdrawal of advances/loans etc from daily receipts of the Allergy Centre and fix responsibility against the defaulters.

When contacted Director Finance NIH, Sardar Majid told The Nation that the audit paras would be settled in the next DAC. The minutes are being finalized, he said. Over the issue of local purchase, he said the amount of Rs5.45 million accumulated over a period of many years and it was not a matter of just one or two years.

He termed it ‘no embezzlement’, saying the patients needed medicines, which were purchased locally instead of bulk purchase. He said the issue pertains to the years 1992-93. When asked why the audit objection could not be removed despite the passage of so many years, he had no clear reply. However, he said so many inquiries have already been held into the issue but to no avail.

On the issue of embezzlement in daily receipts of Allergy Centre, he said the inquiry has almost been finalised. He held that there was no embezzlement; rather the amount was advanced to individuals after proper documents.

When told the cashier had allegedly not deposited the cash receipts in bank, the director said the amount was used for ‘employees welfare’.