Islamabad - Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has invited entries for the “National Theatre Festival 2017” from various theatre groups.

The council is organising the festival at its auditorium from July 25 till August 12. The festival is being held in connection with the 70 years of independence of Pakistan.

The objective of the event is to foster healthy theatrical activities by providing a national platform to the leading theatre groups in the country.

An official of the PNCA told APP that the council invited all the theatre groups from all over the country to participate in the said festival and avail a wonderful opportunity to showcase their talent at national level and share their ideas with likeminded theatre enthusiasts.

“PNCA will pay an amount of Rs150,000 as production cost,” he said. Two or three copies of play scripts with excerpt to be performed must be sent to PNCA Repertory Drama Section no later than June 10 for scrutiny.

The plays received after this date will only be considered if any other group withdraws from the festival. All scripts should be properly typed in Urdu language.

All entries should be received by the theatre group management on their official letter heads. A related person with official details and contact numbers must be mentioned for future correspondence.

Only 25 to 30 best entries will be selected for their performance in the festival. The schedule of the festival with the selected plays will be announced after scrutiny on July 5 on PNCA website www.pnca.org.

Meanwhile, the Summer Art Camp at the council will start on June 5 to engage students and amateur artists in healthy activities during their summer vacations.

Over 100 students from various educational institutions of the twin cities would participate in the classes to get training in different fields of visual and performing arts during the three-month art camp.

Summer Art Camps is a regular feature of PNCA’s programmes arranged to facilitate art lovers, students and amateur artists for boosting their extra skills besides their regular studies, the official said.

During art classes, students between the age of 6 to 16 years would be given training of painting, keyboard playing and singing, calligraphy, drama, puppet making, photography and sculpture.

The classes would be daily held from 10am to 12noon. The fee is Rs5,000. He said that for further information, parents can contact on 051-9205389.