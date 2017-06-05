Islamabad - Speakers at a roundtable discussion said that print media is still considered more worthy and credible source of information in Pakistan.

Therefore, government need to take effective steps for resolving issues faced by working journalists in the country.

The representatives of different journalist bodies including Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Punjab Union of Journalists and Democratic Journalists Association expressed these views while speaking at a roundtable discussion on issues faced by print media in Pakistan organised by Individual and Pakistan. They said that newspapers or print media still has strong influence over the common man, as it carries more news in a smaller space and the convenience of reading it at a time and place of one’s own choice. They also said that print media in the country is also faced with a series of problems ranging from a serious lack of resources, professionalism and training, they said.

Mujeeb-ur Rehman Shami, senior journalist and columnist said that print media in the country is still considered as one of the most credible sources of information in the country.

Although it has its own problems, but readers consider it more authentic those other sources of information, he said.

While highlighting issues faced by the contemporary print media in the country Fahim Gohar Butt, President Punjab Union of Journalists said that journalist must be provided with other basic facilities like health and life insurance in order to allow them to work freely and independently of their personal issues.

Faisal Durrani, President Democratic Journalists Association, was of the view that the print media has always remained at the forefront of every democratic political struggle in the country. Now it is time that our government must play a positive role to resolve the issues faced by the print media journalists in the country.