Islamabad - World Environment Day will be marked today (Monday) across the globe including Pakistan with the theme “Connect with Nature” celebrating the day by going to a park or heading to the beach and taking forward the call to protect the earth that we share.

World Environment Day is the biggest annual event for positive environmental action and takes place every year on June 5, with this year’s host country Canada at the centre of celebrations around the planet.

The day is for everyone, everywhere. Since it began in 1972, global citizens have organised thousands of events from neighbourhood clean-ups, to action against the illegal trade in wildlife to replanting forests.

“We can enjoy nature year-round but World Environment Day is when the whole world comes together to celebrate our beautiful planet,” said Erik Solheim, the head of UN Environment.

“It reminds us of what a treasure nature is and encourages us all to protect and appreciate our environment.”

Starting today, UN Environment and the government of Canada are calling on citizens all over the world to think about how we depend on nature and to find fun and exciting ways to experience and cherish that vital relationship.

Among the distractions of modern life, connections with nature can be fleeting. But with your help, World Environment Day can make clearer than ever that we need harmony between humanity and nature so that both are able to thrive.