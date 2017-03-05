Islamabad-Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has achieved the distinction of receiving highest funding in the recent two years for carrying out research-based community-welfare projects. This was a great acknowledgement of the University’s consistent efforts of promoting research culture in the country that linked with society’s well-being, said Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui here the other day.

He was speaking at the concluding session of the two-day national conference on Physics and Emerging Sciences.

He announced that the university will arrange a country-wide competition of the research-based projects by this end of this year, said a press release.

This will be a mega event for exhibiting the work done for addressing the socio-economic problems of the country.

Winners will be awarded cash prizes.

Such events, he added are aimed at encouraging the young scientists and motivating them to serve the country by delivering best in their respective disciplines. He briefed the participants, who had come various parts of the country, about the University’s achievements in the last two years particularly for constructing research-based knowledge and disseminating the same among the end-users.

The university, he said has been made hub of academic, literary and social activities. The VC noted that the University’s Physics Department has done a wonderful job in the recent years by launching new academic programmes and holding a number of national and international-level conferences and workshops.

It also published a new research journal of youth’s interest. He appreciated the Department’s Chairman Dr Syed Zafar Ilyas and his team for their hard work and commitment.

By holding such events, the University was providing a platform to youth to interact with seniors taking benefit of their experience and expertise. The conference was also addressed by the eminent scientist

Dr N A Butt, Dr Zafar Iqbal, Dr Azhari Masood and Javed Khurshid besides the University’s Dean Faulty of sciences Dr Nagamana Rashid and Dr Zafar Ilyas.