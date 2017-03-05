Rawalpindi - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on the special directive of Director General ANF Major General Nasir Dilawar Shah, has launched special drive to apprehend drug suppliers involved in supply of drugs to the students of educational institutions across the country.

It has arrested 12 drug peddlers besides recovering 5.88 kg drugs comprising 4.15 kg hashish, 270 grams heroin, 80 grams opium, 25 grams ice and 80 grams ecstasy powder, valuing Rs 6.3 million in international market. According to ANF spokesman on Saturday, ANF Rawalpindi arrested a drug peddler indentified as accused Ejaz-ul-Hassan, resident of Kotli, Azad Kashmir and recovered 500 grams Hashish, 25 grams ice and 80 grams ecstasy powder from his possession.

The accused was arrested from F-10 Markaz, Islamabad who was allegedly involved in supply of drugs to the students of educational institutions at Islamabad. ANF Lahore arrested a local drug peddler namely accused Abdul Rahim r/o Multan and recovered 250 grams hashish from his possession. He was apprehended near main gate of Bahauddin Zakria University, Bosan Road, Multan.

In another operation, ANF Lahore arrested a drug peddler identified as accused Aijaz alias Jajja r/o Faisalabad and recovered 110 grams heroin from his possession. He was arrested near Randhawa Car Service Station, Millat Road, Faisalabad. As per reports, the accused was involved in distribution of drugs in private and government educational institutions of the city.

Yet in another operation, ANF Lahore arrested two street peddlers near Sandal College Millat Road, Faisalabad, recovering 150 grams hashish from their possession. In fourth operation, ANF arrested accused Fazal Masih r/o Lahore in a raid conducted near Pharmacy University of Punjab, Old Campus, Mall Road, Lahore and recovered 160 grams heroin from his possession. In fifth operation, ANF Lahore arrested Zeeshan Latif r/o Lahore, who was involved in supply of drugs to the students of colleges and universities at Lahore, recovering two kg hashish.

He was arrested near Adil CNG, College Road, Township, Lahore.

ANF Peshawar arrested a local drug peddler namely accused Faisal Aman r/o Swabi and recovered 30 grams hashish from his personal possession.

He was arrested near Islamia University Peshawar.

ANF Karachi on pursuance of an information, raided near Mengal Public School, Muslimabad Colony, Landhi, Karachi and arrested four street drug peddlers identified as accused Khair Ullah Jan, Rizwan Khan, Nazar Hussain and Sajjad Ahmed along with 1.22 kg hashish and 80 grams opium. As per investigations, they were involved in distributing drugs to the students of educational institutions. Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigations are underway.