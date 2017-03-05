Rawalpindi - Enforcement Directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) conducted 71 anti-encroachment operations during last two weeks, demolished 46 illegal constructions and encroachments.

During these operations nine (09) illegally constructed rooms, five boundary walls, three slums, five tea stalls/hotels, seven fruit and vegetable stalls, two garages and eight barber shops were also demolished and 477 encroachment items were also confiscated.

This was informed during a meeting had held at CDA Headquarters which was chaired by Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz.

The meeting reviewed the progress of ongoing anti-encroachment drive of CDA and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad. On this occasion, senior officers of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and CDA were also present. On this occasion, the mayor said that anti-encroachment drive in the city would continue till the complete elimination of encroachments.

He said that encroachments are not only destroying the natural beauty of the city but badly affecting business activities in the city.

Therefore, business community particularly traders union should join hands with CDA and MCI in complete eradication of encroachments, the mayor added.

He said that encroachments in any shape would not be tolerated.