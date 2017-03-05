Rawalpindi-The representatives of District Bar Association (DBA) demanded the government to assign Punjab Rangers and Elite Force to secure the district courts and judicial complex.

They said that the well-equipped squads of Rangers and Elite Force should also be directed to patrol around the district courts round the clock to keep a vigil on the criminals and suspects. They also demanded the government to connect the overhead bridge with the second floor of judicial complex to facilitate lawyers, judges and litigants.

DBA representatives including President and member Punjab Bar Council Sajjad Akbar Abbasi, vice president Ch Faraghat, Secretary Ifran Khan Niazi, Joint Secretary Shahid Mehmood and others said this while talking to The Nation on Saturday. They said that government should provide security to lawyers and judges by deputing Rangers and Elite force around the district courts. They said the lawyers have decided to cooperate with the security personnel in body search process. DBA President Sajjad Akbar Abbasi said the bar held meeting with District and Sessions Judge and taken up security issue with him. He said the lawyers were also facing parking problems as the government has allocated too much space for parking the vehicles of judges. He said the government should upgrade lawyers’ hospital besides allocating land for constructing schools for the children and chambers of the lawyers.

He said the government should transfer the land record from Tehsil office to district courts besides setting up a branch of Bank of Punjab to facilitate the public.

The other members said the government should make Supreme Judicial Council more active for accountability of corrupt judges.

“The complaints against judges should be solved in two months,” he said. The Punjab Bar Council would also listen to public complaints against the lawyers and DBA would assist the DBA in this regard, the DBA representatives said.